BEIRUT, LÍBANO (12:40 p.m.) – Las fuerzas lideradas por los kurdos llevaron a cabo una emboscada exitosa en el campo del norte de la Gobernación de Alepo hoy, lo que resultó en la muerte de varios militantes respaldados por Turquía.
Según los informes, las Unidades de Protección del Pueblo (YPG) lideradas por los kurdos llevaron a cabo la emboscada en la ciudad de Kafr Khasher, que se encuentra cerca del bastión del Ejército Libre Sirio (FSA) de ‘Azaz en el norte de Alepo.
Los informes agregaron que el YPG pudo matar al menos a cuatro militantes respaldados por Turquía, al tiempo que hirió a otros dos en esta emboscada.
El Ejército Sirio Libre y sus aliados turcos aún no han respondido a este ataque del YPG; sin embargo, es muy probable que respondan con bombardeos y misiles en las próximas horas, ya que a menudo llevan a cabo ataques de represalia más tarde en el día.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.