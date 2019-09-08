DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4:30 P.M.) – Scores of fuel tanks have entered areas controlled by the Syrian government in northeast Aleppo following agreement with the predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces, a monitor group reported.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) released a video showing a convoy of fuel tanks crossing toward areas controlled by the Syrian Army, supposedly coming from SDF-held territories.

The footage was filmed in Manbij crossing located to the southwest of Manbij city, located in northeast Aleppo.

Last Friday, The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have reportedly reached an agreement to open a new crossing in the Euphrates River Valley region.

The new crossing, located near the town of Al-Salihiyah in southeastern Deir Ezzor, will allow civilians access to both sides of the Euphrates River Valley in Deir Ezzor and promote commerce and trade between these areas.

Both sides have already had several crossings in northern and eastern Syria.

Earlier, the leader of the Democratic Union Party (PYD) Salih Muslim called on the Syrian government to reopen talks with the SDC in Damascus and reach a political settlement.

