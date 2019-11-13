BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) militants in the Afrin region have been looting artifacts and historical sites so that they can smuggle them to Europe and sell them, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.
According to the SOHR report, the Turkish-backed militants are looting these historical sites and smuggling the artifacts into Turkey, where they later transport them to Europe to sell.
Among the FSA groups responsible for this is the Sultan Murad Brigade, which is a militant faction that has been in the Afrin region of Aleppo since they expelled the People’s Protection Units (YPG) from the area.
These militants have already looted the Nabi Horro site in Afrin, which is better known as Cyrrhus.
The Turkish-backed militants have been in control of the Afrin region since they launched “Operation Euphrates Shield” in January 2018.
Since then, these militant groups have looted the homes of the displaced people and fought each other over the possession of stolen goods in Afrin.
