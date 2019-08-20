BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – The recent battlefield woes have begun to add up for the jihadist rebels as their forces are on the verge of losing one of their main strongholds in southern Idlib.
In response to their losses, the jihadist rebels have stepped up their attacks on the Russian Hmeimim Airbase, firing several grad missiles towards this installation in Syria’s Latakia Governorate.
On Monday night, the jihadist rebels fired several grad missiles towards the base, marking the fourth time in the last ten days that they have targeted this installation near the coastal city of Jableh.
According to a source from the Syrian military, the Russian air defenses were able to fully repel the attack, as no missile managed to hit the Hmeimim Airbase or its surroundings.
These attacks by the jihadist rebels often provoke the Russian Air Force to intensify their attacks on the Latakia-Idlib axis; this was evident in this morning’s airstrikes in the Jisr Al-Shughour District near the Turkish border.
