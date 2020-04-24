Anbar: PMU forces have uncovered and destroyed an ISIS tunnel containing explosive devices and food in the Iraqi desert west of Ramadi city amid the ongoing search operation in the area.

The demolition is part of the anti-terror operation that begun on April,9th codenamed “Abtal al-Nasr.”

The preparations are completed after carefully sweeping for booby traps.

Demolition is them completed to deny ISIS access to the site.

Advertisements