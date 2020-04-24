Anbar: PMU forces have uncovered and destroyed an ISIS tunnel containing explosive devices and food in the Iraqi desert west of Ramadi city amid the ongoing search operation in the area.

The demolition is part of the anti-terror operation that begun on April,9th codenamed “Abtal al-Nasr.”

News Desk | AMN

The preparations are completed after carefully sweeping for booby traps.

News Desk | AMN

Demolition is them completed to deny ISIS access to the site.

News Desk | AMN
Let's remember: whenever the US bombs a PMU facility under the pretext of opposing "Iranian control" in Iraq, it is advancing the cause of ISIS.

