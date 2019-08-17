BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:15 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is currently at the western outskirts of Khan Sheikhoun city after a series of gains in the southern countryside of Idlib.

Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army scored a new advance on Thursday night when their troops managed to break through the jihadist lines at Madaya.

This advance by the Tiger Forces on Thursday night resulted in the capture of several sites, including three towns and one hilltop at the northwestern flank of Khan Sheikhoun city.

Since this advance, the Syrian Arab Army has been heavily striking Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions at the outskirts of Khan Sheikhoun (video below).

The Syrian Army will likely launch an operation to capture Khan Sheikhoun once they are able to stabilize the city’s eastern flank.

As of now, the Syrian Arab Army is involved in a fierce battle with Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Rouse the Believers at the Sukayk front.

The jihadist forces were able to capture some points around Sukayk on Saturday; however, they were unable

