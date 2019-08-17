BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:15 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is currently at the western outskirts of Khan Sheikhoun city after a series of gains in the southern countryside of Idlib.
Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army scored a new advance on Thursday night when their troops managed to break through the jihadist lines at Madaya.
This advance by the Tiger Forces on Thursday night resulted in the capture of several sites, including three towns and one hilltop at the northwestern flank of Khan Sheikhoun city.
Since this advance, the Syrian Arab Army has been heavily striking Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions at the outskirts of Khan Sheikhoun (video below).
The Syrian Army will likely launch an operation to capture Khan Sheikhoun once they are able to stabilize the city’s eastern flank.
As of now, the Syrian Arab Army is involved in a fierce battle with Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Rouse the Believers at the Sukayk front.
The jihadist forces were able to capture some points around Sukayk on Saturday; however, they were unable
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.