BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 A.M.) – The southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate has recently experienced an influx of violence as both the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and jihadist rebels have traded offensives in this area.

Over the weekend, the jihadist rebels took the offensive in southeast Idlib, seizing four towns, including ‘Aajaz, from the Syrian Army troops near the Abu Dhuhour axis.

Following the capture of these towns, the Syrian Arab Army launched a swift counter-offensive to recover the ground they lost to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF).

This battle would last for nearly three days and would finally reach conclusion when the Syrian Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces captured all four towns from the jihadist rebels.

Below is a video showing the intensity of the southeastern Idlib battle from the Syrian Arab Army’s standpoint:

