BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) forces were filmed near the town of Ma’arat al-Nu’man in southeastern Idlib on Saturday, as they continue their offensive.

The frontline footage that was captured of the fierce battle on Sunday shows soldiers deploying tanks and artillery, as they advanced in the area.

The Syrian Army’s attack would prove successful on Sunday as they were able to capture several towns and villages in southeastern Idlib.

As a result of this advance, the Syrian Army finds themselves within striking distance of the jihadist stronghold, Jarjanaz, which is one of the last major towns before Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

Advertisements