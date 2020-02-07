BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) has been rolling through the Idlib countryside, seizing several areas that were previously under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their allies.

READ ALSO: Battle footage from Syrian Army offensive in southeast Idlib

Most recently, the Syrian Army has entered the Aleppo Governorate from neighboring Idlib, following the capture of the strategic city of Saraqib.

In a video released by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division this week, the Syrian Army can be seen at the front-lines of Idlib after seizing Saraqib from HTS and its allies.

Advertisements