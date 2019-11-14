BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been involved in a fierce battle for the strategic hills south of Kabani for several weeks now.

Led by the 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army has attempted to capture these hills in a bid to reach the southern axis of Kabani and begin their attack on the jihadist-held town.

The clashes outside of Kabani have been incredibly intense over the last ten days, with both sides suffering heavy casualties.

While they have made some progress over the last few weeks, they have been unable to capture the last five hilltops south of this strategic town in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate.

Below is a video of the Syrian Arab Army troops attacking the jihadist rebels at the front-lines in Kabani:

