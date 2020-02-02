Fighting took place across the countryside of Aleppo on Saturday as Syrian government forces attempted to seize control of a strategic highway that links the capital of Damascus with the northern part of the country.

The latest push has been accelerated in the last two weeks, as the government forces seized control of the key city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, which sits along the highway, on Wednesday.

The Syrian Arab Army launched the offensive after the jihadist rebels refused to leave the deescalation zone that was established by the Turkish and Russian governments in northwester Syria.

Turkey, which backs the Syrian opposition, has said Russia, an ardent supporter of the Syrian military, has not abided by previous agreements to end violence.

