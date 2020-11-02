BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – With the Azerbaijani Armed Forces approaching the key city of Shusha, the Artsakh Defense Army has called for Armenian volunteers to help them defend this imperative area in southern Karabakh.

Over the weekend, the Anna News Agency embedded with the Artsakh Defense Army as they conducted a reconnaissance mission in the southern part of the Karabakh region.

In the video released by the Anna News Agency, the Artsakh Defense Army can be seen moving through the front-lines of the Karabakh region, while observing the movements of the enemy forces.

At one point in the video, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces can be seen moving through an area, which is captured on film by the Anna News Agency.

Over the last 48 hours, the city of Shusha has been heavily bombarded by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, as the latter attempts to weaken the resolve of the Artsakh Defense Army.

However, despite these heavy strikes, the Artsakh Defense Army has kept the front-lines static and stifled the Azerbaijani military’s attempts to advance their positions towards the outskirts of Shusha.