BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched their offensive in southern and western Aleppo over weekend, as they begun a large-scale campaign to expel the remaining jihadist forces from the provincial capital’s outskirts.
Led by the Republican Guard’s Division 30 and SAA’s 4th Armored Division, the Syrian military kicked off their offensive by storming several areas around the western outskirts of the provincial capital.
The offensive would then intensify when the Syrian Army began their assault on the southern region of the Aleppo Governorate. This attack would primarily focus on the towns and villages located along the Aleppo-Idlib Highway (M-5).
While there has been limited success on the western front, the Syrian Arab Army has managed to capture some areas in southern Aleppo, including several hilltops northeast of the town of Khan Touman.
The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) recently captured front-line footage of the SAA troops attempting to advance at the Khan Touman axis this week:
