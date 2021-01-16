BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – Russia officially announced the deployment of joint Russian-Syrian forces in the Ain Issa area after a string of attacks carried out by the Turkish military and their allies in the Al-Raqqa countryside.

On Friday, the Russian Aerospace Forces began to transfer of forces to strengthen the Russian military police in the governorates of Al-Raqqa and Al-Hasakah, where the situation has recently escalated in connection with the conflict between Turkey and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

According to reports, a Russian IL-76 transport aircraft arrived at the Qamishli Airport this week to bring supplies and reinforcements for the military mission in the Al-Raqqa and Al-Hasakah governorates.

The reports said that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Russian Armed Forces have recently increased their presence in the Al-Hasakah and Al-Raqqa governorates, as they seek to strengthen their units along the front-lines of Ain Issa (Raqqa) and Tal Tamr (Hasakah).

In a video posted by the Ru.Vesna.Su YouTube channel, the Russian IL-76 cargo plane can be seen arriving at the Qamishli Airport, which confirmed the reports about its arrival from Syrian sources.

While the Hmeimim Airbase is the primary Russian installation in Syria, the Qamishli Airport has become its secondary base, especially in the eastern part of the country.