BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – A heavily-laden Russian ship was photographed this week making its way to Syria to help in the rearming of the Syrian Armed Forces.
According to maritime observer, Yoruk Isik, the Russian Ministry of Defense’s ВМФ Project 1171 ЧФ BSF 197th Landing Ship Brigade Tapir (NATO:Alligator) class tank carrying LST Saratov 150 was seen transiting the Bosphorus Strait for the eastern Mediterranean.
Russia’s #Syria campaign / Second ship today: #ВМФ Project 1171 #ЧФ BSF 197th Landing Ship Brigade Tapir (NATO:Alligator) class tank carrying LST Saratov 150 transited Bosphorus towards Med en route to #Tartus carrying desert tan Ural 4320 trucks & unknown object under camouflage pic.twitter.com/FtMoucYfIu
— Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) June 3, 2020
As pointed out by Isik, the Russian vessel transited the Bosphorus Strait that links the Black and Mediterranean seas and was making its way to the Port of Tartous in western Syria.
The Russian vessel is believed to be carrying tanks and other armored vehicles to rearm the Syrian Armed Forces.
This delivery likely has to do with the early March attack by the Turkish military, which destroyed several armored and technical vehicles in the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) arsenal.
The two-day long attack by the Turkish Armed Forces was believed to have destroyed dozens of Syrian Army vehicles, while killing and wounding a number of military personnel.
