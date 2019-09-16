BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – Fresh clashes broke out this morning between the Turkish-backed militants and Kurdish-led forces in the eastern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.

According to reports, the clashes broke between the Turkish-backed National Army and Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) inside the town of Daqliyash near the city of Al-Bab.

No casualties have been reported, nor has the reason for the clashes.

This latest firefight between the Turkish-backed militants and YPG marks the third time in the last four days that they have clashed in the Aleppo Governorate.

Despite the implementation of a safe zone in northern Syria, the FSA and YPG continue to clash in the Aleppo Governorate, with the majority of their firefights taking place near the cities of Al-Bab and Azaz.

Turkey considers both the YPG and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to be terrorist entities that are loyal to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

The PKK was involved in a deadly war with the Turkish Army that lasted for several years in the 20th Century.

