BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – A firefight between the Turkish-backed militants and Kurdish-led forces was reported in the eastern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate this afternoon.

According to reports, the clashes broke out between the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (TFSA) and Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) in the town of Daghilbash, which is located at the western outskirts of Al-Bab city.

No casualties have been reported by either party.

Since the implementation of the northern Syria safe zone, the clashes between the Turkish-backed militants and Kurdish forces have intensified in the Aleppo countryside.

The reason for the increased violence is a mixture of a couple things, which include Turkey’s hostility towards the YPG and other Kurdish-led groups that they accuse of being agents for the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

