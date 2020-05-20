BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – Heavy clashes were reported on Wednesday between the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (TFSA) at the Tadef crossing.

According to reports from this front, the Syrian Army and TFSA troops traded gunfire at the crossing, followed by brief shelling.

No deaths were reported; however, some military personnel suffered minor injuries during the brief encounter.

The reason for the clashes is still unknown at this time.

The Tadef crossing is located near the strategic city of Al-Bab, which is currently under the control of the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army.

Advertisements