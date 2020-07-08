BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The French Air Force carried out airstrikes over Iraq on Tuesday, targeting sites belonging to the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization.

According to reports, the French warplanes heavily targeted the Islamic State’s underground bases in the Salaheddine Governorate, as their airstrikes inflicted heavy losses on the terrorist forces.

The airstrikes were conducted in conjunction with the ongoing Iraqi military operations against the Islamic State forces in the Salaheddine Governorate.

The Iraqi Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday, that Iraqi warplanes also carried out precise airstrikes, in which they destroyed a car bomb and tunnels used by ISIS terrorists.

In the statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Defense on Facebook, “The heroes of the army’s air force, while providing support to the army sectors within the leadership of Salaheddine Operations, were able to destroy a booby-trapped vehicle and destroy a tunnel for the“ ISIS terrorist gangs.”

