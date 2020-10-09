BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The government in the Parisian suburb of Alfortville, southeast of Paris, voted in favor of recognizing the independence of the Karabakh Republic.
The deputy mayor of the suburb, Garo Khachikian, said on his Twitter account that the municipality members voted unanimously in favor of the French government’s recognition of the independence of the republic, which Azerbaijan considers part of its territory.
The city’s municipality also agreed to provide financial and humanitarian aid to the residents of the republic.
Le conseil municipal d’@Alfortville_94 vient de voter un vœu à l’unanimité 💪 : reconnaissance de la République du #HautKarabagh (#Artsakh en arménien) par la #France et une aide financière exceptionnelle d’Alfortville pour la population arménienne d’Artsakh 🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲
— Garo Khachikian (@GaroKhachikian) October 8, 2020
This comes against the backdrop of continued hostilities between Azerbaijan and the Armenian forces of the Karabakh Republic.
