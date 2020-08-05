BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to the Lebanese capital, Beirut, to meet with the government after Tuesday’s explosion at the Port of Beirut, the presidential office reported on Wednesday.

Macron’s visit to Lebanon will mark the first time since Hassan Diab was named Prime Minister that the French President will travel to Beirut.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported earlier today that the death toll from the explosion has exceeded 80, while the total number of wounded is estimated to be between 3,500-4,000.