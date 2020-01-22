French President Emmanuel Macron has been caught on camera flying off the handle at his Israeli security detail after entering a French-administered church in the Old City of Jerusalem.

“We know perfectly everybody knows the rules. I don’t like what you did in front of me. Go outside,” Macron said, pointing and gesturing with his hand to one of his Israeli police officers to leave the premises.

Coup de colère de #Macron contre la police israélienne à Jérusalem. Dans les pas de Chirac en 1996 pic.twitter.com/DKP5ICThTK — Ava Djamshidi (@AvaDjamshidi) January 22, 2020

“I’m sorry, you know the rules. Nobody has to provoke nobody,” Macron continued.

Telling an officer beside him that he appreciated their help during the tour of the city, Macron urged police to respect the rules “as they are for centuries,” adding that “they will not change with me, I can tell you.”

It’s not immediately clear what sparked the incident, which took place at the entrance of the Church of Saint Anne. The ancient medieval-era Catholic church, situated in the Muslim Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem, belongs to the French government, and is administered by Catholic missionaries. The Church was presented to French King Napoleon III by Sultan Abdulmejid I of the Ottoman Empire in 1856.

French commentators immediately recalled a similar incident which took place in 1996, when then-President Jacques Chirac had an eerily similar altercation with Israeli security agents as they pressed him to ‘move on’ from the church. Chirac called the incident a “provocation,” threatened to cancel his trip, and refused to enter the shrine until Israeli security forces left the church. That incident too was caught on tape.

