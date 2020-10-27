BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:55 P.M.) – The French Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin, on Tuesday, forbade Turkey from interfering in the internal affairs of his country, after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for a boycott of France’s goods, noting that its President Emmanuel Macron has an “anti-Islam” agenda.

On Monday, Erdogan’s comments came as an expression of anger in the Islamic world over pictures published in France of the Prophet Muhammad that Muslims view as offensive.

Erdogan also questioned Macron’s mental health, prompting Paris to recall its ambassador to Ankara.

“It is natural for each of us to feel shocked when foreign powers intervene in what is happening in France,” Darmanin told Inter France radio, adding that he was referring to Turkey and Pakistan, where parliament approved a resolution urging the government to recall its envoy from Paris.

“Turkey should not interfere in the internal affairs of France,” Darmanin added .

The roots of the dispute can be traced back to the beheading of a French teacher on October 16, in an attack carried out by a man of Chechen origin after the teacher showed his students caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad during a class on freedom of expression.

President Emmanuel Macron, who met representatives of Muslims living in France on Monday, pledged to confront what he described as “Islamic isolationism,” saying that it almost possesses some Muslim communities in France.

Source: Sputnik