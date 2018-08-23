BEIRUT, LEBANON 3:00 P.M.) – A Syrian rebel court in the Aleppo Governorate city of Al-Bab have sentenced a civilian to serve time in prison for criticizing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to local activists, a rebel court in Al-Bab sentenced Dr. Mahmoud Al-Sayeh, 48, to six months in prison for criticizing the Erdogan and his policies in Syria.

Dr. Al-Sayeh was also fined 5,000 Turkish Liras for his comments on the Turkish Presient.

The Syrian civilian was reportedly arrested by the Free Syrian Army’s (FSA) Al-Hamza Division several months ago while he was visiting his family in Al-Bab.

A member of the Free Syrian Army saw a Facebook post by Dr. Al-Sayeh that criticized Erdogan and his role in the Syrian crisis; this prompted them to arrest him when he visited Al-Bab.

Advertisements