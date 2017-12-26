BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Free Syrian Army (FSA) issued a statement on Monday officially rejecting the peace conference held in the Russian resort city of Sochi.

According to the statement released by the FSA, Russia is seeking to bypass the Geneva peace process that is already ongoing.

Furthermore, the Free Syrian Army accused the Russians of committing war crimes in Syria, making them unfit to hold such a conference.

The 40 rebel groups that signed this statement included Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham, Jaysh Al-Islam, Harakat Noureddine Al-Zinki, Jaysh Al-‘Izza, Jaysh Al-Nasr, and Faylaq Al-Rahman.