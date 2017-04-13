BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The Free Syrian Army’s Southern Front forces launched a new offensive in the southwestern countryside of Dara’a on Tuesday, targeting the Yarmouk area near the Jordanian border.

The main objective of this offensive by the Southern Front forces is to eliminate the last presence of Islamic State (ISIL) militants in southwestern Dara’a and secure their vital supply lines from Jordan.

However, despite their numerical advantage in manpower, the Free Syrian Army was unable to make any progress in the Yarmouk area on Wednesday, resulting in the collapse of their offensive in southwestern Dara’a.

According to the Islamic State’s official media wing, Jaysh Khaled bin Walid (ISIL affiliate) foiled all of the Free Syrian Army’s attacks at the villages of Jelen and ‘Adwan, killing many Southern Front fighters in the process.