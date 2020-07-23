BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – French President Emmanuel Macron, on Thursday, condemned Turkey’s “breach” of the sovereignty of both Greece and Cyprus, stressing the need to punish anyone who violates the eastern Mediterranean sea borders.
Macron said, in a joint press conference with his Cypriot counterpart in front of the Elysee Palace:
“Cyprus can confirm France’s support for it, and Turkey’s breach of the sovereignty of Cyprus, as well as Greece, is condemned, and anyone who violates the eastern Mediterranean sea borders must be punished.”
Macron said that “Russia and Turkey are interfering for their interests in the eastern Mediterranean region, while Europe does little,” calling on Europeans to “think deeply about their Mediterranean policy and take tougher measures.”
Macron pointed out that both “Turkey and Russia are looking to increase their strategic influence in the Mediterranean region, where tensions increase over energy sources,” saying that “these interventions will affect the security of Europe.”
Macron reiterated France’s commitment to a political solution in Libya, condemning the violation of the arms embargo on Libya.
