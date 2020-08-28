BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:35 P.M.) – French President Emmanuel Macron stated that he had taken a “tough stance” regarding Turkey’s actions in the eastern Mediterranean by placing “red lines” before them, saying that Ankara “only respects actions.”
“When it comes to sovereignty in the eastern Mediterranean, my words must be consistent with actions. I can inform you that the Turks do not understand and respect nothing but that,” the French President said on Friday.
“What France did this summer was important, and it is a policy related to setting a red line,” he added.
It should be noted that the tensions between France and Turkey has escalated in the past few months with Paris’ support for Greece in the eastern Mediterranean, in addition to Paris’ position on the Turkish role in Libya.
The European Union also announced that it is preparing to impose sanctions on Turkey in response to its actions in the region, and that the sanctions may be discussed during the next EU summit on September 24th.
Turkey has maintained that they are following international law, despite accusations from Greece about the infringement of their sovereignty by Ankara.
