BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – French President Emmanuel Macron met with a Kurdish PYD delegation in Paris, Thursday, to discuss several topics, including the Turkish military’s invasion of northern Syria.
According to a report from the France-based Marianne Magazine, Macron vowed to send the French military to the key city of Manbij, following threats from the Turkish regime regarding a possible invasion.
“France will send troops to the town of Manbij, alongside U.S. forces, in order to block the Turkish offensive on the city,” the Marianne report added.
If true, this will likely increase the tensions between the French and Turkish regimes, as their diplomatic ties are already on the rocks after Macron’s criticism of Turkey’s Afrin operation.
