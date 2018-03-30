BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – French President Emmanuel Macron met with a Kurdish PYD delegation in Paris, Thursday, to discuss several topics, including the Turkish military’s invasion of northern Syria.

According to a report from the France-based Marianne Magazine, Macron vowed to send the French military to the key city of Manbij, following threats from the Turkish regime regarding a possible invasion.

“France will send troops to the town of Manbij, alongside U.S. forces,  in order to block the Turkish offensive on the city,” the Marianne report added.

If true, this will likely increase the tensions between the French and Turkish regimes, as their diplomatic ties are already on the rocks after Macron’s criticism of Turkey’s Afrin operation.

Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

2 Comments on "France to send troops to Manbij to block Turkish invasion: report"

Floriangeyer
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Floriangeyer
Every new president or prime minister of NATO countries dream of having a war to show how macho they are as they cheer their soldiers off to die.They soon forget though the disabled that come home as they are an embarrassment.

Macron is no different in his quest to look taller than he is.

Macron is no different in his quest to look taller than he is.

30/03/2018 01:06
Datuk Bandar
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Datuk Bandar
The Bilderberg GMO clown president just had to move the covert 'rebel' embedded forces he already has in Suria and who started the militant 'uprising' in Daraa long ago. Anyway they would be of better use (solely) shooting Turkeys.

30/03/2018 02:21