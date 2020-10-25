BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – France decided to recall its ambassador to Turkey on Saturday after statements made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in which he criticized his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Prior to summoning the ambassador, Erdogan attacked Macron again, accusing France of being “generally behind the disasters and occupation in Azerbaijan.”

Erdogan asked about Macron’s problem with Islam, saying: “What is the problem of the so-called Macron with Islam? .. Macron needs mental treatment.”

The Turkish President considered that European policies against Islam are not understood, adding that the German police stormed a mosque in Berlin, which is “evidence of the transition of fascism in European countries to a new stage.”

France and Turkey are currently at odds over a number of issues, including Ankara’s oil exploration activities in the eastern Mediterranean and their intervention in the Libya conflict.

Source: RT