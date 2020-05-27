BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday that a Syrian scenario is being repeated in Libya and the situation is very worrying.

“The crisis is getting worse … We are facing the Syrian scenario in Libya,” Le Drian said at a French Senate hearing.

He stated that if the warring parties in Libya do not return to the negotiating table, the situation will deteriorate and threaten Europe.

The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, and the Speaker of the Libyan Parliament, Aqeela Saleh, have confirmed the futility of any attempts to resolve the Libyan crisis by military means.

A statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry at the end of a telephone conversation held by Lavrov and Saleh, on Tuesday, said that the two sides exchanged views on the current situation in Libya “in conditions of continuing the military confrontation between the eastern and western political political camps” in the country.

The two parties also discussed, according to the statement, “a number of international aspects of the Libyan settlement,” including prospects for the implementation of the decisions of the Berlin International Conference on Libya and the resolution adopted by the UN Security Council to install them.

