BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday that a Syrian scenario is being repeated in Libya and the situation is very worrying.
“The crisis is getting worse … We are facing the Syrian scenario in Libya,” Le Drian said at a French Senate hearing.
He stated that if the warring parties in Libya do not return to the negotiating table, the situation will deteriorate and threaten Europe.
The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, and the Speaker of the Libyan Parliament, Aqeela Saleh, have confirmed the futility of any attempts to resolve the Libyan crisis by military means.
A statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry at the end of a telephone conversation held by Lavrov and Saleh, on Tuesday, said that the two sides exchanged views on the current situation in Libya “in conditions of continuing the military confrontation between the eastern and western political political camps” in the country.
The two parties also discussed, according to the statement, “a number of international aspects of the Libyan settlement,” including prospects for the implementation of the decisions of the Berlin International Conference on Libya and the resolution adopted by the UN Security Council to install them.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.