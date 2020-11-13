France is ready to provide its assistance in building a lasting and just solution for all parties involved in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the press service of French President Emanuel Macron reported.

The presidential press office reported in a statement early on Friday that President Macron held a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The president has expressed his content in regard to the ceasefire regime, reiterated his friendship with Armenia and also stated his readiness to find a just and lasting political solution for the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, which will be acceptable for all parties involved, according to the statement.

On September 27, the press service of the Armenian government stated that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with French President Macron discussing developments in Nagorno-Karabakh. “President Macron expressed profound concern over the current situation and said that further escalation of tension is inadmissible,” the press service of the Armenian government reported at that time.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, that took effect at midnight Moscow Time on November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would retain the positions they had held and that Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier that an overall number of 1,960 personnel, 90 armored personnel carriers and 380 motor and special vehicles were set be airlifted for deploying the peacekeeping contingent in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict area.

The Russian peacekeepers’ command was reported to be stationed in Stepanakert to exercise command and control of the peacekeeping operation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict area.

The Russian command also established continuous interaction with the General Staffs of the Azerbaijani and Armenian armed forces through direct communication channels for accomplishing peacekeeping tasks, preventing possible incidents and providing for the peacekeepers’ security.

Source: TASS