BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the policies of French President Emmanuel Macron were “flawed,” stressing that his country “would do the best for its interest in the eastern Mediterranean.”

Erdogan said in a speech delivered his meeting with the heads of the AKP branches in the Turkish states, as quoted by the Anadolu Agency: “If we assume that Turkey has dispensed with everything, will France get rid of the confusion policy that this ambitious, but incapable (Macron) led to it and adopt rational policies?”

The Turkish president referred to his country’s determination to c”ontinue fighting for the sake of its allies, just as it does for its citizens,” stressing that “this is Turkey’s model in the struggle.”

Erdogan said, “With the support of our people, we will continue to do whatever we see as the best and most correct for the sake of our country.”

He continued, “If we had received realistic and honest answers to all our questions about the eastern Mediterranean, then we would have to reconsider our policy.”

He added, “We will continue to work for the development of our Turkish nation in all fields, even if Europe and America collapses economically and democratically.”

Source: Sputnik, Anadolu