BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – France called for international supervision in Karabakh to implement the ceasefire there, and expressed its concerns about the Turkish role in the region.
After the French President Emmanuel Macron called the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikole Pashinyan on Thursday, the presidential office said that Paris wants the Minsk Group to “play its role in determining the status of monitoring the ceasefire.”
They stated that Paris is pressing for “international supervision” on the ceasefire in order to ensure the return of the displaced and the departure of foreign fighters, especially from Syria, as well as the start of negotiations to determine the status of Karabakh.
It is noteworthy to mention that relations between France and Turkey have witnessed increased tensions in the recent period due to a number of issues.
The conflict in Karabakh is among those contentious issues between Paris and Ankara, as France accused Turkey of fueling the crisis in the Caucasus through its support for Azerbaijan.
