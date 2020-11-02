Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saluted his followers with “Grey Wolve” symbol on March 11, 2018, at a rally before the elections, as a sign of alliance with the nationalist party MHP.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – The French authorities have reportedly banned the Turkish ultra-nationalist ‘Grey Wolves’ group, amid Paris’ ongoing diplomatic row with Ankara.

According to the AFP, the French Minister of Interior Gérald Darmanin made the statement about banning the ultra-nationalist group.

This move by Paris comes just days after the Armenian Genocide Memorial and the National Armenian Memorial Centre in Décines, France, were desecrated, with yellow spray paint inscription of the initials of Turkish President Recap Tayyip Erdogan and signed by the Grey Wolves.

Turkey has yet to comment on this latest move by the French authorities.

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    2
    Shares
ALSO READ  Turkish forces unleash powerful attack in northern Syria

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
F*ckOff
F*ckOff
2020-11-02 18:03

Just look at that Satanist Er-dog giving the evil sign!!!! No mistery as to where his soul is loyal to.

1
Reply
Translate