BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – Locals in the Hama and Tartous governorates collected fragments from the confrontation between the Israeli Air Force and Syrian Arab Army’s air defenses in western Syria on Christmas Eve, confirming the origins of the projectiles.

According to some locals in the Safita District of the Tartous Governorate, at least one missile fell on the village of Matabet after a confrontation between the opposing forces on Thursday evening.

From some of the letters that show on the missiles, it appears that these shrapnel belong to a missile from the Syrian defense system that responded to the Israeli missiles that night.

As shown in the photos below, the fragments from the Israeli-Syrian confrontation on the evening of Thursday, December 24th, Christmas eve.