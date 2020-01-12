BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – Approximately 13 hours ago, the Turkish-Russian sponsored ceasefire in the Idlib Governorate commenced, with all parties halting their hostilities near the deescalation zone.
However, this fragile truce would only last for a short while on Sunday, as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and jihadist rebels traded attacks in the southeastern part of the Idlib Governorate.
According to a field source near the front-lines, the jihadist rebels and Syrian Arab Army traded artillery near the southeastern part of the Ma’arat Al-Nu’man District.
This would then lead to more artillery exchanges along the front-lines in southern Idlib, with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) heavily targeting the Syrian Arab Army’s positions near Al-Ta’manah.
The source pointed out that both sides have suffered casualties as a result of these artillery exchanges; however, he did add that there has been no recorded airstrikes in the past 16 hours.
