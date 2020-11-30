BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The fourth round of peace talks between the Syrian parties began Monday in Geneva and is expected to continue until Friday.

The UN special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, said at a press conference that the fourth round would allow the two parties to start a direct discussion of the Syrian constitution at the next meeting in January.

The fourth round should focus on discussing the foundations and principles of future substantive negotiations on the Syrian constitution.

Pederson said that one of the main tasks at the moment is to build confidence between the Syrian parties, which will allow them to move forward on more fundamental issues.

Pederson said earlier during the meeting of the UN Security Council, “I spoke with both co-presidents and the details were defined. We do not have an agreement yet.”

He added, “Of course, nothing can be agreed upon until everything is agreed upon.”