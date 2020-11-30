BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The fourth round of peace talks between the Syrian parties began Monday in Geneva and is expected to continue until Friday.
The UN special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, said at a press conference that the fourth round would allow the two parties to start a direct discussion of the Syrian constitution at the next meeting in January.
The fourth round should focus on discussing the foundations and principles of future substantive negotiations on the Syrian constitution.
Pederson said that one of the main tasks at the moment is to build confidence between the Syrian parties, which will allow them to move forward on more fundamental issues.
Pederson said earlier during the meeting of the UN Security Council, “I spoke with both co-presidents and the details were defined. We do not have an agreement yet.”
He added, “Of course, nothing can be agreed upon until everything is agreed upon.”
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.