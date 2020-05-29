BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The Venezuelan Naval Forces announced the arrival of the Iranian ‘Faxon’ oil tanker to the country, which is the fourth of the group of five Iranian tankers transporting fuel to Venezuela.
The Venezuelan Navy published photos of the Venezuelan ships escorting the Iranian tanker into the country’s waters.
#28Mayo || La TRIBU @ABGUAIQUERIPO11 finaliza exitosamente la misión encomendada de acompañamiento al buque mercante Iraní #FAXON a puerto seguro!#ULTIMAHORA#gasolina #VenezuelaDefiendeSuOro #LealesSiempreTraidoresNunca @NicolasMaduro @ArmadaFANB pic.twitter.com/rcvrKappps
— Patrullero Oceánico AB. GUAIQUERI PO-11 (@ABGUAIQUERIPO11) May 28, 2020
The third tanker, “Petunia”, docked at a Venezuelan port on Thursday, while the cargo of the first and second tankers continues to be unloaded.
The fifth tanker “Clavel” is still on its way to Venezuela; it is expected to arrive in the coming days.
It is noteworthy to point out that the Iranian tankers did not run into any American ships, despite Washington’s warnings to Iran and Venezuela.
U.S. officials said the they were considering measures in response to the transportation of Iranian fuel to Venezuela.
