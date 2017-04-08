BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:50 P.M.) – The fourth batch of jihadist rebels and their families departed from the Al-Wa’er District of Homs City, today, en route for the northern Aleppo town of Jarabulus near the Turkish border-crossing.

According to local reporters, the jihadist rebels and their families loaded the buses in Al-Wa’er this morning after the government provided the agreed upon buses to make the long trip from Homs to Jarabulus.

Today’s transport was considered one of the smallest group’s to depart from Al-Wa’er; however, another batch of jihadist rebels and their families are expected to leave the district in the coming days, as part of the agreement with government.

Al-Waer was the last district under jihadist control inside the provincial capital of Homs; it was one of the first areas to fall to the opposition during the battle for the city in 2012.