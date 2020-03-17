BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – Four western nations, including three U.N. Security Council members, have vowed to not help in Syria’s reconstruction until a political process is “irreversibly underway.”

According to a joint statement released by the United States, Britain, France, and Germany, there is no military solution to the Syrian conflict and therefore, a political settlement must be made to end the conflict.

“We will not consider providing or supporting any reconstruction assistance until a credible, substantive, and genuine political process is irreversibly underway,” the four countries said in their joint statement that was posted by Asharq Al-Aswat.

“Nine years ago today, tens of thousands of Syrians peacefully took to the streets calling for respect for human rights and the end of government corruption,” the statement said.

“Instead of heeding the Syrian people’s legitimate demands, the Assad regime responded with a ruthless campaign of arbitrary arrests, detentions, torture, enforced disappearances, and violence,” they continued.

“As the Syrian conflict enters its 10th year, the Assad regime’s brutal pursuit of a military victory has displaced over 11 million people – nearly half of Syria’s pre-war population – and killed more than 500,000 Syrians,” the joint statement added.

 

Tartus 69
Tartus 69
Rubbish only 4.5 million are displaced not 11 million, most are held against their will in Al Tanf and in Turkey over 1 million live in Europe. 500,000 Syrians killed is propaganda 400,000 are deceased terrorist invaders from over 80 nations and are not Syrians! If the article had a speck of truth UN supervised elections twice in that period saw Assad get over 80% of the vote. Would simply not have happened. Assad is genuinely loved by his people. Had the NATO Ork invasion succeeded Syria would be like Libya in total chaos and the people know it.

2020-03-17 21:47
Nestor Arapa
Los amos de los terroristas van perdiendo su guerra y siguen ladrando.

2020-03-17 22:00