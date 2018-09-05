On Tuesday night, Russia’s Hmeymim Airbase in Syria destroyed two terrorist drones with surface-to-air missiles, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.

“On the 4th of September, at night, the anti-aircraft weapons of Hmeimim Airbase destroyed two terrorist assault UAVs. In total, last month, 47 terrorist unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed… in the area of Russia’s Hmeimim Airbase,” Konashenkov told reporters.

“On the same day [September 4], four planes from the Russian air unit deployed at the Hmeymim Airbase carried out strikes on Nusra Front* terrorist group targets in Idlib province with precision-guided munitions,” Konashenkov said.

According to the spokesman, the strikes were carried out on the terrorists’ storage facilities where they kept drones, located outside settlements, as well as “detected sites where assault drones were launched to carry out terrorist attacks on Russia’s Hmeimim Airbase and settlements in the provinces of Aleppo and Hama.”

“The Russian aircraft carried out all strikes solely on the identified terrorist targets, as confirmed through several channels, located far from settlements,” Konashenkov said.

He added that two Su-34 jets had also destroyed a workshop where terrorists assembled drones and a warehouse of explosives for them.Konashenkov noted that the multipurpose Su-35S fighter, equipped with high-precision ammunition, also destroyed a warehouse in which the man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) of terrorists were stored.

Russia, alongside Iran and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus both through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups and providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.

ALSO READ  Assad, first lady visit rebel tunnel in Jobar which was turned into art

Syria has been devastated by years of violent military conflict, with government forces fighting multiple militant and terrorist groups.

 

 

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements
Share this article:
  • 285
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    285
    Shares
Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

3
Discuss

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Abu bakrDaeshbags-Suxn.md.148 Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
n.md.148
Guest
n.md.148
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

more bull’s eye please

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-05 16:25
Abu bakr
Guest
Abu bakr
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Russia knows it’s forces can’t fight like men and Assad is a roach hiding behind Zionist Russia his saa was paraded in underwear in deserts mass executed by isis, the only thing you can do is fight from air and use chem weapons otherwise you will lose badly if you fight in equal terms as you see Allahs soldiers still can’t be defeated Islamic state is here to stay and remain although the disbelievers dislike it

Vote Up-6Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-05 18:30
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

LOL, now Russians do Israeli-style strikes, just targetting the assets used on them…
I don’t recognise them : the Soviets would have pounded anything they’d have located, so would I do, and survivors would be shot again at…

Vote Up-7Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-05 16:46