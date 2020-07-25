BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:50 A.M.) – At least four rockets hit a military base hosting U.S.-led Coalition troops south of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, causing a number of explosions in the process.

According to reports, four Katyusha rockets targeted the Besmaya base south of Baghdad, which hosts the Spanish forces of the Coalition.

The rocket attack reportedly caused some material damage to the base, but no one was harmed.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Previously, on July 12th, a convoy heading to a base hosting the U.S. forces was targeted by an unknown group.

The convoy was reportedly transporting supplies from the port-city of Basra to a military base in Iraq.

Advertisements