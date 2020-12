BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – Four large fishing boats caught fire in the Iranian port of Canark, overlooking the Gulf of Oman, in southern Iran, on Tuesday, the Iranian state TV reported.

According to Iranian state TV, the coast guard and civil defense teams rushed to the area to help people on the boats and put out the fires on Tuesday.

In a video released by state-owned IRIB News, smoke can be seen billowing from the boats, as they are engulfed with flames at the port of Canark.

