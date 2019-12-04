Ashwaq Haji Hamid was kidnapped and sold into slavery at 14. She later fled to Germany to begin a new life but was forced to confront the trauma again when she bumped into her rapist on a street in Stuttgart, where he threatened her by saying he knew where she lived.

He was staying in Germany registered as a refugee.

Years after, her rapist, Abu Humam, was imprisoned in Iraq.

Source: RT

