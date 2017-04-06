BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – Jaysh Al-‘Izza and their allies from the Free Syrian Army (FSA) carried out another ruthless bombardment of Syria’s largest Christian city, Mhardeh, in the northern countryside of Hama today.

Firing a barrage of indiscriminate missiles and artillery shells from their positions in Halfaya, the jihadist rebels struck several residential neighborhoods inside of Mhardeh, causing a number of casualties as a result of their assault.

Jaysh Al-‘Izza was once an armed opposition group that was supported by the U.S. regime; however, their alliance with Syria’s Al-Qaeda wing has forced the U.S. to reconsider their stance.

Mhardeh has long been a target for the jihadist rebels due to the government’s support base inside the city; this has often led opposition groups to ruthlessly target residential neighborhoods and the city’s power plant.

Despite the constant aggression by the jihadist rebels, the people of Mhardeh remain resilient and boast one of the largest units of the pro-government National Defense Forces (NDF).

