Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, the former president of Tunisia, has passed away today aging 83 Monte Carlo Doualiya tweeted.
On January 14, Ben Ali fled to Saudi Arabia following a month of protests of what has later become the spark of “the Arab Spring”.
on 20 June 2011, a Tunisian court was held and sentenced Ben Ali and his wife, Leila Bin Ali, (in absentia) to 35 years in prison on charges of theft and unlawful possession of cash and jewelry.
The next year, he was also sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment for inciting violence and murder.
Zine El Abidine was appointed Prime Minister in October 1987, and he assumed the Presidency on 7 November 1987 in a bloodless coup d’état that ousted President Habib Bourguiba, who was declared incompetent.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
