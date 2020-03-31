BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – Former Syrian Vice President ‘Abdel-Halim Khaddam has passed away at the age of 87 in France after several years in exile.

Khaddam, who served as Syria’s Vice President for several years under former President Hafez Al-Assad, defected from the government in 2005 after a rift with the current leader, Bashar Al-Assad.

The former Syrian vice president would later join the Syrian opposition, where he would continue to denounce the Syrian President.

Over the last few years of his life, rumors about Khaddam’s poor health were cited as the primary reason for his reluctance to speak publicly.

No further information was released at this time.

