BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – Former Syrian Defense Minister ‘Ali Mohammad Habib Mahmoud passed away on Friday, March 20th, the Syrian government announced shortly after learning about his death.

According to reports, Mahmoud, who was from rural Tartous, passed away on Friday morning at the Al-Assad Hospital; he was 81-years-old at the time of his passing.

Prior to his retirement, Mahmoud served as the Chief-of-Staff of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) from 2004 to 2009 and Syrian Minister of Defense from 2009 to 2011.

Advertisements