BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – Jonathan Pollard, a former US Navy analyst, arrived in Israel early Wednesday morning, after travel restrictions had been imposed on him by the United States.

The Israel Hayom newspaper reported that Jonathan Pollard (66 years), who spent 30 years in prison after being convicted of spying for Israel, had often expressed his desire to immigrate to Israel, which granted him citizenship.

His wife Esther arrived earlier in Tel Aviv on a private plane due to her health condition.

The case of Pollard, who was convicted and sentenced in the case of espionage for Israel, has strained relations between the United States and Israel for decades.

Pollard was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1987, after he pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy to spy. He was released on terms in 2015.

A decision by the US Department of Justice last month not to renew the travel ban contained in the conditional release decision was considered a farewell gift from the administration of US President Donald Trump to its ally Israel.